Jumeirah Group Launches Luxury Hotel in Nanjing, China

Jumeirah Nanjing combines China's rich ancient history with modern day living.

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Holding Disable alert for Jose Silva Disable alert for Jumeirah Group Disable alert for Nanjing Follow >

Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and a member of Dubai Holding, announced the launch of Jumeirah Nanjing on September 10. Under the direction of Jumeirah CEO, José Silva, the Group is in a phase of accelerated expansion and this new Jumeirah branded property in China represents an important deliverable in achieving the brand’s global growth ambitions.

Jumeirah Nanjing combines China's rich ancient history with modern day living. Located on the banks of the city’s Yangzte River, the hotel is situated on the 39-67th floors North Tower within the prestigious International Youth Cultural Centre (IYCC) of the Hexi New District. The striking and iconic architecture was created by the legendary architect Zaha Hadid, whose design took inspiration from a graceful sailing ship, capturing Nanjing’s blend of traditional and cosmopolitan style. Jumeirah Nanjing, which offers 212 rooms and 49 suites as well as range of exceptional dining experiences, is set to inspire and delight both local and international guests.

José Silva, Jumeirah Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “Jumeirah Nanjing is a stunning addition to our portfolio and we are exceedingly proud to be selected as guardians of such a significant property. The International Youth Cultural Centre is an architectural masterpiece and its iconic stature is truly impressive. Jumeirah Nanjing is a remarkable destination which will boost tourism to the city, and represents a significant milestone in achieving our global expansion strategy.”

With this strategic addition, Jumeirah will expand its luxury portfolio, which currently extends to 22 luxurious hotels and resorts around the world. The Jumeirah Group will be opening additional properties in the Asia-Pacific region including in China and Bali.