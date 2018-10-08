Kaspersky Lab at Gitex 2018: The Middle East Needs Advanced Security Solutions

Amir Kanaan, Managing Director Kaspersky Lab, META region.

According to Kaspersky Lab findings, The Middle East remains a hotbed of advanced threat actors. In 2018 alone, the region has already seen a great number of targeted attacks from infamous criminal groups: Operation Parliament targeted high profile organizations; the StrongPity APT launched a number of new man-in-the-middle attacks on internet service provider networks, and the Desert Falcons returned to target Windows Android devices with malware.

Kaspersky Lab and B2B International research* reaffirms these findings, showing that about one-third of enterprises in the Middle East faced a targeted attack in the past year, with 75% being attacked twice or more. If attacks on corporate businesses result mainly in financial losses, with an average breach cost going up to $1 million, attacks on governments can have even more disastrous consequences. They can cause great damage to the country’s entire digital infrastructure and lead to disruption in government operations as well as to national financial crises and national defense difficulties.

When facing targeted attacks, the top three challenges for organizations in META are a lack of threat intelligence (35%), a lack of visibility into malicious events (26%) and an inability to detect a threat among many alerts (23%).

Taking into account all the pain points that exist in the region, at GITEX 2018, Kaspersky Lab will be presenting Kaspersky Threat Management and Defense, along with its other solutions. Kaspersky Threat Management and Defense brings together and reinforces the capabilities of Kaspersky Anti Targeted Attack, Kaspersky Cybersecurity Services and new Kaspersky EDR within a single platform. It gives businesses and governments the opportunity to adopt a strategic approach to detecting complex attacks across the corporate IT infrastructure, and successfully gain control and visibility of their security environment by mitigating risk in today’s digital world.

“We are ready to provide specific expertise, technologies and services to national cybersecurity authorities and enterprises, to fight cybercrime. We believe that GITEX 2018 is a platform like no other for raising awareness about critical security considerations for organizations of all sizes. At the event, we will be proudly showcasing our suite of market leading solutions, and we are looking forward to engaging with the wider industry. Working together, we can secure our future”, said Amir Kanaan, Managing Director Kaspersky Lab, META region.

At GITEX 2018, Kaspersky Lab will be continuing to build strategic partnerships, like its existing partnership with the ‘Saudi Arabian Federation of Cyber Security Programming’ (SAFCP), which aims to strengthen infrastructure security. The company has also launched a roadshow in cooperation with Bahrain’s ‘Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’ (TRA) aimed at raising awareness about online threats for children. In addition, Kaspersky Lab has conducted ‘SafeKids’ workshops at multiple UAE schools, a ‘Cyber Defense Conference’ with Kuwait’s ‘Central Agency for Information Technology’ (CAIT), and a ‘Cyber Drill’, in collaboration with the Information and eGovernment Authority (IGA) in Bahrain.

Come visit our stand at Sheikh Rashid Hall: SR-C2 to learn how Kaspersky Lab can help organizations of all sizes, including governments, to protect its infrastructure.