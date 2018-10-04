Kaspersky Lab Launches International Cybersecurity Contest

Kaspersky Lab has launched a new cybersecurity contest called ‘Secur’IT CUP’.

Kaspersky Lab has launched a new cybersecurity contest called ‘Secur’IT CUP’ which invites students and young professionals aged from 18 to 28 from all over the world to participate in solving cybersecurity cases, as individuals or in teams.

Participants will be asked to submit the best projects that help solve cybersecurity issues in three main categories: Connected Health, Internet of Things and Personal Security.

“The Secur’IT Cup is an initiative with the objective of getting the younger generation involved in helping shape the cybersecurity arena. We are encouraging the sharing of ideas on how we can play a role in securing the cyber security landscape. This presents a great opportunity for students and young adults in META region to exercise their creativity in helping solve some of the complex cybersecurity issues we face”, explained Amir Kanaan, Managing Director for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa at Kaspersky Lab.

The contest will be held in conjunction with a series of hackathons in various parts of the world including the United States, France and Russia with the Singapore kick-off being held on 14th September. The hackathons will serve as a platform for like-minded individuals to group together to form teams to participate in the SecureIT Cup competition.

Finalist of the international competition can look forward to an all-expense paid trip to Budapest for the finals and stand to win the grand prize of $10,000. The finalist will need to present their ideas to a panel of judges compromising of security experts from Kaspersky and external organisations.

Participants would need to submit a brief description of their projects followed by a detailed version, which will be reviewed by the jury before moving on to the finals.

Submission and contest details for Secur’IT Cup 2018

To register for the competition, participants will go through four stages of submissions

Stage 1 – This will be the primary registration. Participants will have to register online and select their idea based on the chosen themes.

Stage 2 – Participants will then need to submit a brief idea description in 1000 characters or a video proposal for review.

Stage 3 - They will then have to submit a detailed idea description and project prototype: which will be reviewed and shortlisted participants will be invited to the finals in Budapest.

Stage 4 – This will be the final stage and shortlisted participants will have to pitch the proposal or idea in person to the jury members.

The contest will run from 1st September 2018 to 4th November 2018 with the finals being held from 29th to 30th November 2018 in Budapest, Hungary.