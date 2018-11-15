Kaspersky Lab Supports the ‘Paris Call’ for Trust and Security in Cyberspace

Kaspersky Lab is proud to be an early supporter of the Paris Call for trust and security in cyberspace that was unveiled at the Paris Peace Forum.

Follow > Disable alert for Kaspersky Lab Disable alert for Paris Follow >

Kaspersky Lab is proud to be an early supporter of the Paris Call for trust and security in cyberspace that was unveiled at the Paris Peace Forum on November 12 by President Emmanuel Macron, and Foreign Affairs minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. We thank the French authorities for launching this project, which should contribute to improving worldwide cybersecurity and stability in the face of growing mistrust.

The Paris Call lays out several important principles and guidelines for international cybersecurity. In particular, it recognizes the responsibilities of key private sector actors in improving trust, security and stability in cyberspace, and encourages initiatives aimed at strengthening the security of digital processes and products across the supply chain. It also promotes broad digital cooperation and a multi-stakeholder approach to build confidence, capacity and trust.

The Call connects with Kaspersky Lab’s championing of international cooperation on cyber issues and the need to counter the risk of balkanization. Online crime is borderless; and so must be the world’s response. We cannot fight back if we are isolated and fragmented. Shared intelligence and public-private partnerships, for instance through cooperation between national police forces and cybersecurity companies, are necessary to ensure stronger protection for all.

The solution is also to become more transparent and to give stakeholders proof that they can trust cybersecurity. We have started already through our Global Transparency Initiative (GTI), a program designed to build trust, accountability, assurance and resilience. Within the GTI framework, we are relocating some of our infrastructure to Switzerland – starting from November 13, 2018, when we begin to process suspicious and malicious files shared by users in Europe, in Zurich, and open the doors of our first Transparency Center in the city. More data and processes, and more regions, will follow.

Together with national entities such as the French government and our cybersecurity colleagues across the world, we will continue to push for open collaboration and open doors in cyberspace.

Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky Lab comments: “I’m very glad to see the wheels are turning to international cyberspace cooperation. The Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace announced by the French authorities is a very positive shift given the atmosphere of growing mistrust that the cybersecurity industry is experiencing now. This Call recognizes the responsibilities of leaders of the private sector in improving trust, security and stability in cyberspace. That’s exactly what our efforts have been focused on lately in many of our company’s initiatives – to become more transparent, to prove our trustworthiness, and, as we love to do, become pioneers of a new industry standard. We’ll undoubtedly continue to push for cooperation in the industry and open doors in cyberspace, and it’s great to feel supported in this mission!”