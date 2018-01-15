Katara Gearing up for Winter Festival 2018

The festival will feature performances, folklore shows, amusing events and informative competitions from 4pm to 9pm at Katara’s esplanade.

Keen to present a wide array of entertainment shows and cultural events, Katara – the Cultural Village is set to host the fifth edition of the Winter Festival from January 18 to 22, it was announced.

The festival will feature performances, folklore shows, amusing events and informative competitions from 4pm to 9pm at Katara’s esplanade.

In addition, residents and visitors will get to buy traditional and artistic pieces from Katara’s traditional Souq.

The Souq hosts a diverse range of pavilions offering products such as textiles, perfumes and unique art pieces.

The festival will also see Al Gannas Association participating with an exhibition and educational workshops for young falconers, as well as Al Da’oo and Hudad Al Suloqi.

In addition, the organisers of Al Galayel Championship will host an exhibition of collectables and equipment from previous championships.

The Ministry of Municipality and Environment is scheduled to organise “winter planting” workshops for children, Katara said in a statement.

A campaign on health awareness and free medical checkups for the public will be conducted by the Syrian American Medical Centre, Al Hayat Medical Centre, Bin Muftah Centre, Naseem Al Rabeeh Medical Centre, Value Medical Centre, and Boston Medical Care.

Tamim Toast Master International Club will offer entertaining shows on the art of public speaking and classic poetry.

Bedaya Centre is participating with a display of new business startups aimed at educating the public on the various services provided by each project.

Source: Gulf Times