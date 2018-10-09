KFH–Bahrain Honors ‘Fursan Baytik’ Employees for the Second Quarter of 2018

Mr. Abdulhakeem AlKhayyat with ‘Fursan Baytik’ Employees

Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain has honored a new group of its distinguished employees, under the Bank’s ‘Fursan Baytik’ Employee Recogntion programme, for their outstanding performance during the second quarter of 2018.

Mr. Abdulhakeem AlKhayyat, the Managing Director and CEO of KFH-Bahrain, presented the appreciation awards and certificates of recognition to Mr. Hussain Ali Taher from Retail Banking Group for excellence in ‘Customer Service’, Mr. Talal Ebrahim AlGhaith from Private Banking for his ‘Smart Performance’, and Mr. Atul Balraj from Corporate Banking for his ‘Teamwork’. The awards were presented during a ceremony held at the bank’s headquarters at the Bahrain World Trade Center in the presence of members of the management team.

On this occasion, Mr. Abdulhakeem AlKhayyat commented: “We take great pride in celebrating the achievements of our talented resources under ‘Fursan Baytik’ Employee Recognition programme. One of our core convictions is providing a strong value proposition to talent, and sustaining an ideal work environment for all KFH members, one in which superior performance is rewarded and recognized, and creativity and innovation encouraged and enhanced.

‘Fursan Baytik’ Programme is an employee recognition program that recognizes the achievements of KFH employee members in areas such as outstanding and smart performance, innovation, leadership, teamwork, ambassadorship, customer service, as well as professional and academic development, and social responsibility.