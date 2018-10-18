KFH-Bahrain Announces ‘Libshara’ September 2018 Winners

Mr. Khalid Rafea, Executive Manager and Head of Retail Banking Group at KFH-Bahrain

Follow > Disable alert for Kuwait Finance House Bahrain Follow >

Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) announced the ‘Libshara’ winners for September 2018 draw held at its headquarters located in the Bahrain World Trade Centre. The draw was held under the supervision of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and in the presence of Mr. Khalid Rafea, Executive Manager and Head of Retail Banking Group at KFH-Bahrain along with several officials from the bank.

The July winners included Abdulla Tareq Mubarak Mohamed who received the grand prize of USD 50,000; Mohamed Abdulhusain Al-Hubail and Sameya Fawzi Al-Banhwi who each won USD 10,000 in cash; while Bader Mohammed Al-Baalawy and Abdulrahman Mohamed A.Rahman both won USD 5,000 each. In addition, 80 winners also received various other cash prizes for other categories and segments.

On this occasion, Mr. Khalid Rafea said: “We would like to extend our congratulations to the winners of the ‘Libshara’ draw for the month of September, and wish all our clients best of luck in the future. Furthermore, we would like to invite other customers to participate by increasing the amount and duration of their investments with us. This comes as part of our efforts to provide our customers with the best products and financial services to meet their banking needs.”

‘The ‘Libshara’ savings account has witnessed tremendous success over the past 15 months, since it has turned hundreds of customers’ dreams into reality by rewarding them with luxury apartments in one of the most prestigious real estate developments in the Kingdom of Bahrain, as well as offering them cash prizes worth millions of US dollars. We invite everyone to join the list of lucky winners by increasing their savings amount over the coming 3 months,’ he added.

The winners expressed their thanks and appreciation to the management and staff of KFH-Bahrain for their continuous efforts to provide the best banking services and products in the local market.

The ‘Libshara’ campaign will reward winners with luxury apartments located at Marrasi Al Bahrain, a leading project in Diyar Al Muharraq. Also, an additional 85 winners will benefit from monthly prizes worth USD140,000; this includes a grand prize of USD50,000; two prizes of USD10,000; and two prizes of USD5,000. Furthermore, 40 winners will receive USD1,000 each and ten winners from the ‘special’ accounts categories, namely ‘Our Ladies’, ‘Our Children’, ‘Our Savers’ and ‘Our Cards’ - will receive USD500 each.

The ‘Libshara’ Savings Investment Account is a Sharia’a compliant savings scheme that offers clients valuable monthly prizes. For every BD50 or its equivalent in USD saved for a period of 30 days prior to the end of the month, clients are entitled to enter the monthly cash draws. While an investment period of 90 days is equal to one chance at entering the Grand Prizes raffle draws, 180 days gives two chances and 360 days three chances.

The ‘Libshara’ Savings Investment Account is available to citizens and residents of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the GCC who are 18 years and above or by a legal guardian on behalf of a minor. It is also available to individuals and corporations. The account can be opened in Bahraini dinars or US dollars.