KFH-Bahrain Announces Ms. Ruqaya Abdul Hafedh Rabeei as Libshara’s August Grand Prize Winner

Mr. Subah Al Zayani with the Grand Prize winner, Ms. Ruqaya Abdul Hafedh Rabeei.

Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) announced Ms. Ruqaya Abdul Hafedh Rabeei as the ‘Libshara’ August 2018 grand prize winner of the luxury apartment in Marassi Al Bahrain.

The draw took place at the KFH-Bahrain headquarters located in the Bahrain World Trade Centre under the supervision of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism. The apartment handover ceremony was held at the Marassi Al Bahrain Sales Office, in Diyar Al Muharraq, in the presence of representatives from KFH-Bahrain and Marassi Al Bahrain.

Deputy Head of Retail Banking Group at KFH-Bahrain, Mr. Subah Abdullatif Al Zayani said: “We would like to extend our warmest congratulations to Ms. Ruqaya Abdul Hafedh Rabeei for winning the luxury apartment at Marassi Residences located in Marassi Al Bahrain. We continue to strive to create more rewarding opportunities for our loyal customers through our promotional campaigns and we encourage everyone to open a ‘Libshara’ account by downloading our new platform ‘Jazeel’ without the need to visit a brand, in order to get the opportunity to win many more prizes,”

On the occasion of her win, grand prize winner Ms. Ruqaya Abdul Hafedh Rabeei said, “This certainly came as a surprise to me and I would like to sincerely thank KFH for this great opportunity. I would also like urge all KFH customers to open the ‘Libshara’ account for the chance to win valuable prizes.”

For the duration of the ‘Libshara’ campaign, KFH is awarding significant prizes to the winners, including 9 luxury apartments in the prestigious real estate development ‘Marassi Al Bahrain’ located at Diyar Al Muharraq and cash prizes worth $140,000 for 85 winners which are split into two grand prizes of $50,000, another two prizes worth $10,000 and 2 additional prizes of $5,000. Additionally, 40 winners will receive $1,000 each and ten winners from Libshara’s special categories – namely ‘Our ladies’, ‘Our Children’, ‘Our Savers’ and ‘Our Cards’ – will receive $500 each.

KFH has also recently launched their new ‘Jazeel’ platform which includes a feature that allows all citizens and residents of the Kingdom to open a ‘Libshara’ account within minutes and without requiring them to visit the branch.

The ‘Libshara’ Savings Investment Account is a Sharia’a compliant savings scheme that offers clients valuable monthly prizes. For every BD50 or its equivalent in USD saved for a period of one month, clients are entitled to enter the raffle and can increase their chances of winning one of the many exciting prizes. An investment period of three months is equal to one chance at entering the raffle draw, whereas six months gives two chances and nine months to a year will offer three chances.

The ‘Libshara’ Savings Investment Account is available to citizens and residents of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the GCC who are 18 years and above or by a legal guardian on behalf of a minor. It is also available to establishments and corporations. The account also allows the customers to receive annual profits distributed monthly.