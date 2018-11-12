KFH-Bahrain Private Banking Offer New Products

Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain

Kuwait Finance House-Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain), one of the leading Islamic Banks in the country, and an integral contributor to the evolution of Bahrains Islamic Financial Sector. With a recorded positive surge in its Private Banking client portfolio, noting the improved economic climate, due to customer appetite for Shari’a compliant investments.

Mr. Abdul Razak Jawahery, Executive Manager of the KFH-Bahrain Private Banking Department commented that: “At KFH-Bahrain we always place our clients at the very top of our priority list. Our mission is to provide the highest quality of Shari’a products Private personalized banking services to exceed customer expectations. At the core of this mission is our dedicated team of experienced Relationship Managers; they are the key players in driving client satisfaction by capitalizing on the full spectrum of the Bank’s resources and tailoring solutions to suit individual needs. Together we work to develop investments strategies that can fulfill and target their financial objectives with ease and flexibility while ensuring that we maintain transparency in all our offerings and preserve the values of Islamic Banking.”

KFH-Bahrain Private Banking Department excels in personalizing premium services which are aligned to the personal and corporate needs of High Net-Worth Individuals, Family Offices and Private Corporations.

Mr. Abdul Razak Jawahery, stated that, we provide a host of banking Shari’a compliant solutions such as our new Call accounts, Investment accounts, namely Murabaha and Wakala.”

Call Accounts:

Call accounts provide a solution that combines the benefit of savings and current accounts into one product. The call account calculates the profit on daily basis and distribute the profits on monthly basis to investors. Clients can open a call account in Bahraini dinars and/or US dollars.

Wakala Investment Accounts:

“Wakala Investments accounts” expands the choice of financial tools available to clients. Wakala Investment Accounts, can be opened in Bahraini dinars and/or US dollars. Profit are distributed to the clients’ accounts on a monthly basis.

Wakala Flexi Investment Accounts:

The new Flexi Wakala Investment accounts gives KFH-Bahrain clients the flexibility to withdraw up to 20 % of the investment amount during the investment period. These can be opened in Bahraini dinars and/or US dollars. Profit are distributed to the clients’ accounts on a monthly basis.

VISA Signature Credit Card

The VISA Signature Credit Card, entitles clients to an attractive range of benefits, such as free access to over 650 airport lounges globally, personal accident travel insurance, extended warranty and purchase protection. This is all in addition to the peace of mind and convenience of VISA’s worldwide acceptance.

Ebrahim Al Ahmed Head of Private Banking added “In line with KFH-Bahrain strategy which steers all its sub divisions to adopt a unique approach to the banking services, our clients benefit from dedicated Relationship Manager, preferential foreign exchange rates, reduced service charges and specially-designed cheque book and ATM card. All advantages to help our clients banking experience with KFH-Bahrain, which are much more personal and that more fulfilling.”

For more information on KFH-Bahrain Private Banking Services, Kindly contact our Private Banking Department on +973 77000111, or through our call center on +973 77777777 or visit our website www.kfh.bh.