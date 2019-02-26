King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Enjoys a Luxurious Stay at Rixos Premium Seagate

Rixos Premium Seagate

The prestigious Rixos Premium Seagate is serving as the address of choice for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his delegation, who has arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh Egypt for the Arab League-EU Summit held under the auspices of President Abdul Fattah el-Sisi on 24 and 25 February, 2019.

Fit for a king, Rixos Premium Seagate comprises of 783 luxurious and elegantly decorated rooms that offer superlative luxury, Turkish inspired hospitality and marshals beatific views of the Red Sea. The hotel merges authentic Arabian architectural elements and detailing with a traditional neo-classical palace to create a unique style that is an embodiment of the cultural context and Rixos’ heritage. The resort showcases the finest amenities, facilities and restaurants ensuring a regal stay for all.

Most recently, the luxuriantly-appointed Rixos Premium Seagate was also the recipient of seven awards from the world’s largest travel site- Trip Advisor, including the coveted #1 rank for Best Hotel in Egypt, and Best Luxury Hotel in Egypt, and was designated the 4th rank in the Best Hotel in the Middle East category. All in all, Rixos Hotels was awarded a tremendous 22 titles sealing its place as one of the leading ultra-all-inclusive hospitality brands of the world.

Erkan Yildirim, Board Member and Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt welcomed King Salman Abdulaziz and his delegation saying, “We were delighted when the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his delegation chose Rixos Premium Seagate as their residence during this highly-anticipated visit. Every effort has been made to accommodate their royal tastes and I hope the resort will be his choicest address for future visits to Egypt”.

In a conversation with the hotel management, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud expressed his delight regarding the service received at Rixos Premium Seagate. “His Excellency was exceptionally satisfied with the Rixos Hospitality. In our conversation together, he told us despite having stayed at hotels all around the world, he has never before experienced such high quality and professional service, and even conveyed to us that he felt at home,” concluded Yildirim.

It was confirmed that King Salman bin Abdulaziz accepted leaders and delegations from Arab and European nations at his majilis in Rixos Premium Seagate.