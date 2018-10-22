Kingdom of Bahrain to Host KPMG’s Regional Partners’ Conference

Jamal Fakhro, Managing Partner of KPMG in Bahrain

Partners from KPMG member firms across the Middle East and South Asia (MESA) region, as well as members of KPMG’s Global and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMA) leadership teams, will come together in Bahrain on November 7 and 8 for the 17th KPMG MESA Partners’ Conference.

The KPMG member firm in the Kingdom of Bahrain was selected to host the conference this year as the firm celebrates its’ 50 years anniversary in Bahrain. The firm founded in 1968 by Jassim M. Fakhro and Hussain Kasim, KPMG in Bahrain has become one of the largest and most prestigious professional services firms in the country today.

Jamal Fakhro, Managing Partner of KPMG in Bahrain, commented on this milestone and said “I would like to congratulate KPMG’s leadership and the rest of our team in Bahrain on the anniversary milestone. KPMG in Bahrain has witnessed a significant growth on all levels in the past five decades, which would not have been possible without the collaborative efforts of our people. Starting off as a national accounting and auditing firm back then, our practice has grown to provide businesses a suite of Audit, Tax and Advisory services supported locally by more than 300 professional staff and partners.”

“I believe our ongoing commitment to deliver timely and incisive business solutions to our clients is a key factor in our success over the years. I am pleased to host the MESA Partners’ Conference in Bahrain this time around, as it will showcase how we can continue to deliver enhanced value to our clients in the fast-changing business landscape shaped by technology development and disruption.” He added.

The two-day event will bring together over one hundred delegates from KPMG’s global and regional leadership to discuss regional strategy. The event is aimed at better positioning KPMG member firms in the region to help clients in responding to market opportunities and challenges, and therefore also contributes to the region’s economic growth. Attendees include Bill Thomas, KPMG’s Global Chairman; Sikander Sattar, KPMG's Europe, Middle East & Africa Chairman; and Reyaz Mihular, KPMG’s Middle East & South Asia Chairman.