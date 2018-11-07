KPMG in Bahrain Celebrates Its’ 50th Anniversary

Attendees during the event

Audit, Tax and Advisory firm, KPMG in Bahrain, celebrated yesterday its’ 50 years anniversary in the Kingdom of Bahrain during a reception held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel and Spa. The event was attended by government officials and senior executives from the local business community, in addition to Chairman of KPMG International Bill Thomas and delegates from KPMG’s global and regional leadership.

Jamal Fakhro, Managing Partner at KPMG in Bahrain, commented on the celebration and said “I would like to thank our clients and business partners for joining us in celebrating KPMG’s presence in the Kingdom of Bahrain for 50 years. It has been a journey full of growth and success indeed, and I am very excited about our future as the firm continues to thrive.”

KPMG in Bahrain was established in 1968 by Jassim M. Fakhro and Hussain Kasim, as the first national auditing firm back then. Today, the firm has grown to become one of the largest and most prestigious professional services firms in the country.

The reception event was organized on the sidelines of KPMG’s Middle East and South Asia (MESA) Partners Conference taking place in Bahrain from 7 to 8 November, bringing together senior executives from KPMG’s member firms across 20 countries to discuss KPMG’s regional strategy.