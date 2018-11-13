'A La Maison' Brunch at Grand Millennium Business Bay

“A la Maison” brunch will start on November 23 and guests will feel like stepping into their own house.

Enjoy a new level of weekend relaxation, a world away from the busy week, with a tasty Friday brunch at Beau Rivage Bar, the European-inspired café at the newly opened Grand Millennium Business Bay along the Dubai Canal waterfront.

“A la Maison” brunch will start on November 23 and guests will feel like stepping into their own house: indulge in a home-cooked style cuisine within a cosy and relaxed atmosphere, including an outdoor seating area perfect to enjoy the now cooler weather.

The café offers mouth-watering European inspired dishes complementing a tasty menu made for sharing. During the Friday brunch, it will feature live cooking stations spread around the venue, to satisfy any appetite, including an outdoor BBQ area.

Share the feast with your family as you tuck into a spread featuring fresh breads, soup, salads, pizza, pasta, burgers and grilled fish and meat. Experience a display of delicious desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Aside from the cosy setting, the outdoor area and the delicious food, there are multiple ways to have fun and leverage your time: challenge your friends to table games or simply listen to your favourite 90’s tune played live, while soaking up the spectacular views of the canal.

All above and more fun awaits you every Friday starting from November 23th, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at AED155 per person including soft beverages or AED199 per person including house beverages.