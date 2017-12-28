Last Chance to Catch Exciting Festive Roaming Entertainment at City Centre Ajman and City Centre Fujairah

Families and children can meet the artists and pose for selfies with the thrilling artists and create great memories

Majid Al Futtaim – the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia – invites residents and tourists to catch the thrilling festive entertainment at City Centre Ajman and City Centre Fujairah for the last time, this weekend.

Everyone’s festive favourite tale of the Nutcracker comes to life at City Centre Ajman, with regular shows all weekend. Performers in dazzling costumes have been enthralling families with their interactive choreography at the mall, and here’s your chance to catch them one final time on Friday and Saturday. Visitors at City Centre Fujairah can join the festivities with the roaming parade show on the weekend, as well.

Families and children can meet the artists and pose for selfies with the thrilling artists and create great memories.

City Centre Ajman will also reward one lucky shopper during the end-of-year festive season with the opportunity to drive off in a luxurious Nissan Patrol 2018 car. By spending just AED 200 until 31 December, shoppers can enter the lucky draw and start 2018 with a new set of high-end wheels.

One lucky shoppers at City Centre Fujairah will receive the keys to a brand-new Toyota FJ Cruiser as part of its festive rewards. By spending just AED 250 until 31 December, shoppers can enter a draw to secure a lavish automotive experience.