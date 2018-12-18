Le Cafe at the Palace Set for a Royal Festive Extravaganza

The festive Afternoon Tea is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the opulent surroundings of the iconic Palace.

Enjoy a harmony of flavours with the interesting creations in the heart of the capital this festive season. Emirates Palace’s Le Cafe is bringing the cheer with its exquisite, festive themed hampers and afternoon tea.

The festive Afternoon Tea is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the opulent surroundings of the iconic Palace. Executive Pastry Chef Francois Leo is redefining innovation with seasonal bites and delectable delights comprising of an unforgettable and sensational culinary experience.

Another orchestra of flavours is found in Le Cafe’s Christmas hamper which is available with a 6kg turkey, 10kg turkey and an exclusively sweet hamper teeming with celebratory sweet treats and gourmet fare, the perfect present during the gift-giving season, or the ideal indulgence to keep at home for guests and loved ones. The turkey complemented with all its trimmings and condiments is a colourful combination- a feast for the eyes and palate.

Price List

Festive Afternoon Tea available from 15 – 31 December: priced at AED 245 net per person

Christmas hampers available for pre-order from 16 December, for collection on 24 & 25 December 2018: priced at AED 750 net (sweet), AED 850 net (6kg turkey), AED 950 net (10kg turkey).