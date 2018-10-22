Lenovo Announces Strategic Partnership With EMITAC Enterprise Solutions to Drive Intelligent Transformation in the UAE

Lenovo-EMITAC partnership signing ceremony

Lenovo, a Fortune Global 500 company and global technology leader in driving Intelligent Transformation, and EMITAC Enterprise Solutions (EES), a regional leader in delivering IT infrastructure services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership for the UAE market.

As a part of this partnership, EES has been officially been appointed as a tier-one partner and will leverage Lenovo’s industry-leading data centre portfolio to drive intelligent transformation through software defined solutions for enterprise customers in the UAE. Ranked #1 in customer satisfaction and x86 reliability, Lenovo’s data centre portfolio spans servers, storage, converged and hyperconverged, networking, hyperscale, software and services. This includes its ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile products.

According to industry analyst IDC, annual spending on digital transformation initiatives in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region is predicted to surpass $38 billion by 2021*, accelerated by the large-scale adoption of third-platform technologies such as cloud, big data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, Virtual Reality, etc. In line with this, Lenovo is poised to usher in the era of ‘intelligent transformation’ through its smart devices and infrastructure that create the best user experience for customers in the UAE and the wider META region.

Commenting on this partnership, Richard Wilcox, Regional Director, Middle East said: “The UAE is one of our most strategically important market and Lenovo is singularly focused on empowering enterprise customers to intelligently transform their businesses to competitively perform in this new era of the third-platform technologies. With the appointment of EES as our tier-one partner in the UAE, we are confident that we’ll be able to better serve our invaluable customers.”

“EES has an unparalleled leadership position in delivering IT infrastructure, managed and Cloud services and solutions to clients in the UAE and through this partnership, we’ll be able to further tap into the telecommunications, education and healthcare verticals,” added Wilcox.

Gautham Raj, EMITAC Enterprise Solutions CEO said: “We are excited to partner with Lenovo as they have one of the strongest data centre portfolio and have become the platform of choice for a wide variety of software defined solutions in the marketplace. With the latest announcement of their strategic alliance with NetApp, this portfolio is clearly the richest in the industry. With EMITAC’s long history of customer relationships and strong technical delivery and support capabilities, we have the perfect synergy to make this partnership a success.”

Founded in 1976, EES provides solutions for business applications and core infrastructure, within data centres and enterprise-wide communication and networking. Their in-depth industry expertise and flexible delivery models help customers harness the best out of their IT investments by creating a reliable and scalable infrastructure. Through strategic commercial partnerships, EES is able to bring unique and innovative financial solutions to their customers across the UAE, by facilitating ‘extended supplier payment terms’ and enhancing core KPI metrics such as ‘free cash-flow’, as well as moving Capex to Opex if required and providing preferred balance sheet treatment.