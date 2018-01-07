Let the Numbers Do the Talking at Infiniti of Arabian Automobiles, You Save 20 Percent Down Payment and 5 Percent Vat!

INFINITI DSF 2018 Campaign - Jan 2018

Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for INFINITI in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, welcomes the New Year with great savings. The premium brand kicks off Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) - by covering 20% down payment on all new INFINITI purchases in addition to 5% VAT paid by INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles Company from 2nd January until the 27th of January 2018.

Arabian Automobiles and Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment initiated their strategic relationship over two decades ago and INFINITI’s customer-centric approach and brand presence gets stronger as they enter 2018 with two new models introduced in the year passed. With every campaign, Arabian Automobiles is truly committed to ensuring high customer satisfaction which surpasses the traditional car ownership experience. This DSF 2018 sees INFINITI buyers awarded with great opportunities to save money.

Visit INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles this DSF and make the most of your New Year. Contact 800-INFINITI or visit any INFINITI Centers across Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates and drive out with your desired INFINITI vehicle this January 2018.