LG’s Connected Appliance Network Makes the Future Kitchen More Delightful

At CES 2018, LG Electronics will present its vision for the connected smart kitchen of the future that predicts consumer needs and reduces preparation time. Offering a hands-free experience that takes much of the stress out of preparing daily means, LG’s smart kitchen products such as the InstaView ThinQ™ refrigerator and the EasyClean® oven range and QuadWash™ dishwasher maximize efficiency and ease to allow more quality time at home.

LG InstaView ThinQ is the culmination of cutting-edge refrigeration technology and maximum convenience and efficiency. Featuring a 29-inch touch LCD display that transforms from a computer display to a transparent window with just two knocks, the intelligent refrigerator recommends delicious recipes based on what is on hand to provide a revolutionary answer to the timeless question of what to eat for dinner. Once a recipe is selected, the fridge automatically sends the information to a connected oven with Alexa verbally guiding the chef through each step of the process, for a fuss-free cooking experience. Users can also access and listen to their favorite songs on Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, and other streaming music services directly on the InstaView ThinQ for a more pleasant cooking and dining experience.

What’s more, the InstaView ThinQ refrigerator offers a streamlined food management system through LG’s webOS platform and Alexa’s voice recognition technology. The Smart Tag feature allows the addition of stickers, tags and expiration dates to food stored in the smart fridge, issuing alerts as an item reaches its expiration date. When grocery shopping, users can check the contents of the fridge via their smartphones connected to the wide-angle PanoramaView camera inside the InstaView ThinQ.

Through partnerships with companies such as Innit and SideChef, LG’s Wi-Fi-enabled AI appliances can provide a wider variety of services to users. The LG EasyClean oven connected to the appropriate app can access recipe information wirelessly and automatically begin preheating at a specific temperature at a set time. When the oven needs cleaning – which is made simpler by the oven’s advanced hydrophilic enamel coating – a notification is automatically sent to the homeowner’s smartphone. And the over-the-range hood and lamp switch on automatically when the cooktop is in use.

To make cleaning up a much more manageable affair, the LG EasyCleanoven sends relevant information to the connected QuadWash dishwasher which then sets the optimal wash cycle based on the dish prepared. For example, the intelligent dishwasher will select a longer running cycle with hotter water for a greasy dish than with a light vegetable casserole. The QuadWash™ technology comprised of four multi-motion spray arms allows for the fast and meticulous cleaning of items of all shapes and sizes. Both the EasyClean oven and QuadWash dishwasher can be monitored using voice commands and LG CLOi Hub Bot.

“The seamless connectivity inherent in LG’s smart kitchen solution will revolutionize the cooking and dining habits of consumers,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG’s Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “By streamlining food preparation and cleanup from start to finish, LG’s use of artificial intelligence in the kitchen enhances quality of life by offering innovative solutions to everyday struggles in the kitchen.”

Visitors to CES 2018 can personally experience LG’s smart kitchen solutions from January 9-12 in booth #11100 of Central Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center.