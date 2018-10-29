LG Is Continuing Its Pursuit for Perfection by Leading the Kitchen Revolution

LG is paying special attention to the kitchen space these days.

With a range of innovative and user-friendly appliances for every home, LG Electronics (LG) is already an established and trusted brand of choice for millions of satisfied consumers across the GCC. As a global leader, constantly on the forefront of bringing revolutionary technology to its users, LG is paying special attention to the kitchen space these days. Closely observing and analyzing the way kitchens have evolved over the last few decades, the culmination of these efforts has resulted in a slew of newly released appliances which possess stunning design, enhanced functionality and accessibility made to fit in the modern homes of their trend-setting consumers who are looking lead more stress-free and relaxing lives.

Less than a century ago, the kitchen was just considered a utilitarian space, used only for food preparations and not much else, usually quite small and tucked away in a corner. With the evolution of human lifestyle changes and habits, kitchens have transformed from sparse workstations to the sleek, colorful multi-purpose areas they are today. From the look and feel of them to the cutting-edge technology available on the market, it is no wonder that housing resale value is significantly linked to the kitchen. According to a recent survey, 80% of homebuyers placed the kitchen in their top three important attributes to look at when browsing.

In fact, for the second year in a row, LG has seen its washing machines, refrigerators and washers rank number-one in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction ratings, receiving more awards for their kitchen appliances than any other manufacturer in 2018. Additionally, the 2018 J.D. Power Kitchen and Laundry Appliance Satisfaction Study found that LG appliances performed best in key areas such as reliability, performance, convenience and available features.

Mr. Kevin Cha, President, LG Electronics Middle East & Africa commented: “Living in a world driven by creative and innovative technological advancement, the consumer experience lies at the forefront of all our product design at LG. Efficiency and functionality are the key driving forces behind our innovation for new kitchen appliances such as the new InstaView Refrigerator and QuadWash Dishwasher. Appliances such as these are a testament to our efforts to continue creating revolutionary and intuitive technologies and to help our users see their kitchens in a new way – one that makes their lives easier, not just aesthetically pleasing to look.”

Alluding to the much-lauded InstaView Refrigerator, it redefines one of the most essential household appliances with its pioneering technology and stunning design. Featuring a sleek mirrored glass panel that is illuminated with two quick knocks – allowing users to see the contents inside. LG has made the fridge a super energy-saver, not just convenient, by keeping food inside fresher for longer by preventing significant cold air loss. The textured stainless-steel finish is scratch-resistant and captures the minimalist style, housing auto open drawers on the inside for the ultimate in convenience. Coupled with a host of innovative features, including premium LED lighting and smart sensors, the InstaView Refrigerator is the perfect encapsulation of form and function.

Are you one of those people that does not enjoy cleaning? Have you ever run out of dishes in your kitchen, opened the dishwasher to grab a clean plate, only to find it just as dirty as you left it? Has your dishwasher ever woken you up at night with its loud rumbles and mechanical jolting noises? LG feels you and never wants you to deal with those issues again. The QuadWash Dishwasher possess four washing arms so you’ll never have to run the dishwasher for the same load twice again. The multi-directionally rotating arms shoot water streams in various angles that reach every corner of the dishwasher. LG's Inverter Direct Drive Motor was also designed with quiet in mind. With fewer moving parts, you get reliable performance from one of the quietest dishwashers in its class – never to disrupt your beauty sleep again.

With offering premium quality to the full spectrum of buyer’s needs, from starter homes, condos and apartments to high-end luxury dwellings, LG has its end-users covered. Not only are LG kitchen appliances designed to keep your kitchen running smoothly, but they are infused with integrated technology such as the SmartThinQ™mobile application. For example, both the InstaView Refrigerator and QuadWash Dishwasher along with over 100+ products come equipped with LG’s dedicated SmartThinQ™ app that gives users complete access to the functions of the appliances. The ThinQ’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) learns user behavior and can even suggest certain actions based on learnt patterns, making seamless integration into your lives even easier and more convenient.

At its core, LG continues to deliver a standard label of excellence without compromising consistent user-satisfaction. Supported by research and a dynamic design process, products such as the InstaView Refridgerator and the QuadWash Dishwasher are the latest in a series of consumer-focused product initiatives to continuously set the bar in the field of kitchen tech products.