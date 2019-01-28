LG Introduces Medical Imaging Solutions for All Round Patient Care at Arab Health 2019

LG Medical Imaging Solutions at Arab Health 2019.

LG Electronics Gulf (LG) has introduced its new lineup of optimized solutions to aid medical attention, catering to areas such as telemedicine, photography, reading and surgery.

Displaying its products at Arab Health 2019 (28– 31 January), one of the region’s largest global medical exhibitions, LG illustrated how experts can use its technology to provide care with greater ease and accuracy.

LG’s innovative medical solutions include:

Dust and waterproof Ultra HD and Full HD Surgical Monitors

Clinical Review Monitor with 5:4 aspect ratio and wide viewing capabilities

Digital X-Ray Detector for increased efficiency and speed

Diagnostic Monitor with color calibration and display accuracy

With displays enhanced for the operating room, both the LG Ultra HD Monitor (Model: 27HJ710S) and Full HD Surgical Monitor (Model: 27HK510S) empower medical experts to work with improved proficiency and see the finer details. Over 99 percent sRGB color reproduction and Deep Red color spectrum technology allow medical experts to correctly distinguish between blood and lesions, which are similar in color.

Fast reaction speeds and waterproof and dustproof functions ensure that LG’s latest monitors deliver accurate results in real-time and work to meet the hygiene and practical demands of the operating room.

LG’s Clinical Review Monitor has a 27-inch 8MP IPS Display, designed to showcase multiple imaging applications and allow various test results to be shown on the same screen. 178-degree wide angle viewing enables professionals to view images from different standpoints, without compromising on clarity and minimal color shift.

To ensure precision, the LG Clinical Review Monitor also meets the standards of DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) Part 14. By displaying consistent shading and illustrating color and gray tones more accurately, the monitor can meet the demands of X-Ray, MRI and CT scanning.

LG’s Digital X-ray detectors come in both wired (Model: 17HK700G-W) and wireless (Model: 14HK701G-W) varieties and light, yet durable carbon-fiber housing to suit an array of environments and needs. Each detector provides critical information in an instant, with LG’s DXD technology creating digital files from the machines and sharing them with a PC within 3 seconds. By not requiring x-ray film, patients do not have to wait for long periods of time to receive their results from the recording room. This also makes reoccurring visits easier to track.

The LG Diagnostic Monitor (Model: 21HK512D) has a 21.3-inch 3MP display, providing enhanced brightness and color accuracy, as a result of its built-in calibrator checks. By fixing inaccurate colors, LG’s Diagnostic Monitor is able to ensure that MRI and CT scans are displayed clearly, highlighting any potential areas of concern.

Commenting on the new range of solutions, LG Electronics MEA President, Mr. James Lee stated: “At LG, we believe that technology has the power to change lives. We have an extensive history in producing monitors and our advanced technology is recognized worldwide. We are proud to be able to service the local industry with our advanced imaging solutions. LG hopes to make it easier for medical professionals to provide high quality service and attention at every stage of care. We will continue to introduce differentiated medical imaging solutions and are committed to finding new ways to help people work better and live healthier.”

Visitors at Arab Health can experience LG’s latest medical solutions by visiting Booth C.B128 at Dubai World Trade Centre (next to entrance of Sheikh Saeed Hall 2, opposite ENBD) between 28 – 31 January, 2019.