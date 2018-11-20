LG Introduces Party Speakers Engineered to Enhance the Year-End Festivities

The LG Party Speaker can easily be moved to enhance any festive environment, regardless of where the party may be.

LG recently introduced the all-new and award-winning LG Party Speaker (Model: OK99), the ultimate sound system to compliment the forthcoming year-end celebrations. Designed to be bold and engineered with Grab & Move handles, the LG Party Speaker can easily be moved to enhance any festive environment, regardless of where the party may be.

This all-in-one party machine offers output of 1,800 watts. The Blast Horn uses folded air ducts to help create acoustic sound pressure which reinforces the low-frequency range of the speaker resulting in bass enhancement thereby listeners can both hear and feel the sound. And, its X-Shiny Woofers, are carbon-layered speakers coated with Shiny Mica, that reflect sparkling lights and raise the premium sound quality with more rigidity and strength.

“As we begin to move into this year’s festive season, the LG OK99 is the ideal compliment to liven up any party,” said Mr. Kevin Cha, President LG Electronics, Middle East & Africa. “Equipped with a number of features such as vocal effects, karaoke star, voice canceller, key changer and a variety of DJ specific controls, the OK99 simply engages people in any party and at any venue to help create the most memorable musical moments.”

DJs can spin the wheels, mix and scratch naturally with lighting effect on its Pro DJ Wheel. Party Accelerator would allow the DJ to build up the energy and explode in splendid lights when the party hits maximum its peak. By simply sliding the accelerator forward. DJ Loop repeats the beats and allows you to remix like a pro DJ. Party Kick Starter initializes the party with engine sound and flashing lights.

The speaker can be linked to another OK99 or any other LG party system wirelessly through the wireless Party Link feature higher output wattage, lighting and party capability.

The LG OK99 Party Speakers are currently available in the UAE at the LG brand stores and prominent electronic retailers in the UAE and across the GCC.

For more information on the full range of LG’s portable speakers and audio solutions, please visit http://www.lg.com/ae/audio.