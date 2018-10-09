LG Showcases the Future of Digital Signage by Unveiling Its All-New Transparent OLED Display at Gitex 2018

LG Transparent OLED signage.

Follow > Disable alert for LG Electronics Follow >

LG Electronics, a worldwide leader in digital signage solutions will showcase its range of OLED signage that will include the revolutionary and futuristic Transparent OLED, Open Frame OLED, OLED Video Wall and a variety of other exceptional products to captivate attendees at the 2018 edition of GITEX Technology Week. Experience LG’s comprehensive product line-up and optimal vertical solutions which is adaptable to any business environment.

Recent reports have stated that the digital signage market is expected to reach USD 31.62 billion by 2023 at an estimated CAGR of 7.28%.

Commenting on the growth, Mr. Kevin Cha, President LG Electronics, Middle East & Africa, said: “The market is growing because of the evolving requirements such as the adoption of next-generation digital signage hardware and software products across retail, public infrastructure, transportation as well as hospitality sectors coupled with technological developments in display screens.”

Witness LG unveil the 55-inch Transparent OLED signage, a state-of-the-art product with razor thin bezels and the most exceptional form factor. With its seamless one-piece glass design and high picture quality, it is especially impressive in retail environments and art galleries where products can be placed behind video or special effects displayed on the Transparent OLED signage.

Another highlight of LG’s GITEX booth is the 0.88mm Video Wall with its borderless design, enabling seamless and immersive viewing experience. Together with the Open Frame OLED Signage with its unprecedentedly flexible and space fitting design, it can deliver unsurpassed advertising effectiveness, redesigning space as a prestige enhancing landmark with perfect colors and innovative forms

As travel frequency continues to increase, so does the need to enhance experience for both airport users and airport service providers. LG’s exclusive 86” and 88” Ultra Stretch Displays provide clear visibility and viewing angles for displaying information such as flight data and directions resulting to exceptional visual experiences for modern airports and passengers.

Let LG’s Interactive Digital Board (IDB) transform meetings using intuitive touch and writing tools, driving participants to freely submit their ideas on screen while simultaneously increasing their engagement thanks to superb connectivity and high readability.

LG will also showcase the 88” Ultra Stretch video conference solution, developed in partnership with industry leading Cisco to facilitate remote discussions with sharp and clear display quality.

Bringing luxury to hotel spaces, our OLED Wallpaper TV delivers a new level of experience in hospitality while adding value through revolutionary screen quality. With Pro:CentricDirect Solution, we can offer hoteliers efficient content production and management to maximize guests comfort throughout their stay.

Other products in the LG booth also include In-glass Wallpaper OLED signage, High brightness Signage, 1.5mm Pixel pitch LED signage and Transparent Color LED Film

LG has been pioneering the way forward with state-of-the-art digital displays. In fact, the company holds a world record for the highest resolution video wall built from 820 panels of LG’s OLED signage at The Dubai Mall’s landmark attraction, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo.

LG Electronics will be participating at GITEX Technology Week 2018 in Hall [6] at Stand [B6-01] at the Dubai World Trade Centre.