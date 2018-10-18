LG Showcases Their Latest Signature Line-Up At the 11th Korea-Arab Friendship Caravan Riyadh

LG 2018 SIGNATURE products.

LG Electronics introduced its latest range of home products from the 2018 SIGNATURE line-up at the at the 11th Korea-Arab Friendship Caravan held in Riyadh on October 14, 2018. LG's participation in the ceremony runs along their mission to enrich people's lives and improve their lifestyle. Through their latest line of products, LG delivers the concept of smart and efficient living while showcasing their vision in the smart products industry, enhancing the values of the partnership between Saudi Arabia and Korea.

The Korea-Arab Society (KAS), founded in June 2008, aims to strengthen the relationship between the people of both countries and promote cultural and economic exchanges. The ceremony included folkloric entertainment that reflected which reflects history and culture. The traditional Korean dance was executed with beautiful precision through the harmony between emotional dance and Gugak, enchanting traditional music. In addition, “Marionette" was also performed to the audience, which consists of a hip-hop-inspired dance performance that takes the concept of a marionette show, producing creative dance choreography to tell a story.

During this annual event, LG introduced LG SIGNATURE products, which included the world-renowned LG SIGNATURE InstaView Door-in-Door ™ refrigerator, which offers consumers convenient, intelligent features, housed in an exquisitely crafted textured steel body that is the pinnacle of elegant design, making it a perfect blend of high-end design and excellent functionality. The SIGNATURE Collection also includes a 10 kg luxury dryer which can determine the amount of laundry inside the cylinder and adjust the setting accordingly without user intervention. A rapid drying feature is complemented by the advanced Condenser Automatic Cleansing System which uses streaming water to clear away lint build up, allowing the dryer to operate consistently at peak efficiency.

Moreover, the air purifier, equipped with SmartThinQ, was displayed during the ceremony, showcasing how users have the freedom to check and control their air purifier, no matter where they are, through their smart phones. During the ceremony, LG showcased how the purifier can be started or turned off, also accompanied by an innovative semi-permanent filter so that it can be washed and used again. In addition, the bucket is designed to be easily filled with water without being detached from the body of the device for easy cleaning.

From LG's stylish range of products, to the lineup of premium OLED TVs have been recognized by experts as the best for its cutting-edge display technology. The attendees gathered at the event had the opportunity to view LG’s 2018 OLED and SUPER UHD TVs feature Cinema HDR, which promises a truly cinematic experience at home with all models adding support for Advanced HDR by Technicolor, building on LG’s legacy of supporting major HDR formats from Dolby Vision to HDR10 and HLG (hybrid log-gamma).With such technology, LG’s 2018 OLED TVs can display any content at maximum quality for a truly spectacular viewing experience.

The Korea-Arab Society (KAS) is working to strengthen relations in the fields of education, culture, sports, tourism and economic exchange programs between the 22 Arab countries and Republic of Korea. Since its establishment, the Society has succeeded in promoting friendship between former Korean businessmen and workers who worked in Saudi Arabia. It also contributed to supporting the exchange of visits between Saudis and Koreans to both countries and organizing many activities and events that contribute to deepen this relationship further.