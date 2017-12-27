Live Social Feed and Live Telecast Set to Take Emaar’s ‘Light up 2018’ Spectacle in Downtown Dubai to the World

Over 300 experts on site; new milestones set

Follow > Disable alert for Cairo Disable alert for Dubai Disable alert for Emaar Disable alert for Twitter Disable alert for Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Follow >

As Emaar readies to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors to Downtown Dubai for the ‘Light Up 2018’ spectacle, people around the world have the opportunity to watch the spectacular show – a Guinness World Record title attempt – on their home-screens or on the go.

While live feeds of the event will be telecast by television channels around the world, there will also be live Twitter feed that will enable a global audience to catch up with all the action in real time on their mobile devices. The experience can also be watched online at www.mydubainewyear.com

More than 300 experts, including over 100 rope access professionals, are on site with five months of preparation going into the design and installation of the diverse aspects of the ‘Light Up 2018’ spectacle. Together the team would have travelled more than 1 million kilometres to arrive in Dubai for the preparations.

With over 7.7 km of power cabling undertaken, and over 25.3 km of rope used for rigging the various elements that go into the display, remarkable effort has gone in to make the celebration to be on a scale never-before witnessed.

‘Light Up 2018’ Downtown Dubai promises a dazzling experience that integrates music, visuals and the performance of The Dubai Fountain in a brilliantly choreographed show. As part of the preparation, several milestones have been reached by Emaar including the installation of the highest searchlight, while the entire length of network and signal cabling that traverses Downtown Dubai is more than 21 km.

Adding to the pride of the country, the entire show is choreographed to music by the UAE’s Dhabiwood Studios. More than 80 musicians from the UAE have come together for the musical composition that was recorded in studios in Dubai and Cairo.

Emaar has been working with the government authorities to ensure the seamless conduct of the event that celebrates the UAE’s achievements and pays tribute to the founding father of the nation, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to mark the ‘Year of Zayed’ in 2018.

‘Light Up 2018’ celebrations will kick off at 5pm starting with The Dubai Fountain shows and live deejay, and continue till 1am. The public are urged to be at the venue before 6pm. The event will be broadcast live on televisions globally and beamed on big screens in Downtown Dubai. The experience can be watched online at www.mydubainewyear.com

The event can be followed live on Twitter at live.twitter.com/MyDubaiNewYear and on @MyDowntownDubai. Join the conversation with the hashtag #MyDubaiNewYear that will unlock a customised Dubai-inspired emoji.

The live stream will also be accompanied by a Twitter timeline, featuring the New Year’s Eve related real-time conversation. Emaar will also have a Twitter Direct Message (DM) experience to assist viewers throughout their New Year’s Eve celebration. Once people send a DM via Twitter to @MyDowntownDubai, they will be directed to a series of automated steps to easily learn more about what’s happening around the festivities.

What: ‘Light Up 2018’ Downtown Dubai

When: December 31, 2017

Where: Downtown Dubai