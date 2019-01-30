Mad Solutions Sends Five Films to L'Heure D'Hiver in Brussels

MAD Solutions is handling the film's distribution all over the world.

MAD Solutions sends five films to the L'Heure D'Hiver in Brussels, Belgium that will be held from January 23 to February 25. The festival is celebrating the Egyptian capital of Cairo through screening four feature films; Harag W' Marag by Nadine Khan, Coming Forth by Day by Hala Lotfy, Clash by Mohamed Diab, and Sheikh Jackson by Amr Salama, and the documentary Underground/On the Surface by Salma Al Tarzi. The films will include English subtitles.

The new version of L'Heure D'Hiver offers the opportunity to immerse in Egyptian cinema, which has not stopped developing as it passes through many historical events, and reflects these transformations intimately.

About Underground/On the Surface:

Underground/On the Surface is a documentary that traces the rise of the Mahraganat music genre by closely following the lives of Okka and Ortega, and their journey to the groundbreaking success. The film is directed by Salma Al Tarzi and received the Muhr Arab Award for Best Director Salma El Tarzi at theDubai International Film Festival (DIFF) in 2013. MAD Solutions is handling the film's distribution all over the world.

Screening time: Tuesday, February 19, at 07:00 pm (GMT +1) at Cinema Aventure.

About Harag W' Marag:

Marking Nadine Khan's feature directorial debut, Harag W' Marag is produced and edited by Dina Farouk. The film is written by Khan, with a script by Mohamed Nasser, stars Ayten Amer, Mohamed Farrag, and Ramsi Lehner, produced by Wika Film Production and distributed by MAD Solutions.

Harag W' Marag (Chaos, Disorder) is a social drama that tells the story of lost love in a controversial setting; Zaki (Farrag), Mounir (Lehner) and Manal (Ayten Amer) are in their twenties, and living in a confined community where basic needs are met yet chaos and disorder brew. The two boys are in love with the same girl who finds herself the subject of a bet for a football match between them, the winner marries Manal. This story reflects a football and play-station youth and how they deal with their emotions in a community that is increasingly closed off and isolated.

Screening time: Monday, February 11, at 07:00 pm (GMT +1) at Cinema Galeries.