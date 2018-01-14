Majid Al Futtaim Opens AED68.5 Million My City Centre Al Dhait in Ras Al Khaimah

The opening of My City Centre Al Dhait reinforces Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment made in 2016 to increase investments in the UAE by AED 30 billion by 2026, taking its total investments in the UAE to AED 48 billion.

Majid Al Futtaim opened My City Centre Al Dhait in Ras Al Khaimah, marking the company’s first investment in a community and convenience-focused retail and services destination.

The AED 68.5 million mall, which has a gross leasable area of 5,494 square metres, houses more than 30 regional and international lifestyle brands. My City Centre Al Dhait is Majid Al Futtaim’s third My City Centre mall in the UAE, a neighbourhood shopping and dining destination created specifically for nearby residential and commercial communities.

Easily accessible due to its proximity to Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, My City Centre Al Dhait offers a vast array of household goods, including fresh produce and bakery items from Carrefour Market. Dining options include the emirate’s first branch of American fast-food chain Popeye’s, Blends & Brews and McDonald’s alongside more extensive menu options at Indian restaurant Gazebo and Iranian cuisine specialist Hatam.

The opening of My City Centre Al Dhait reinforces Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment made in 2016 to increase investments in the UAE by AED 30 billion by 2026, taking its total investments in the UAE to AED 48 billion.

As part of Majid Al Futtaim’s sustainability strategy, My City Centre Al Dhait follows green building protocol with innovative methods and resource-efficient procedures in place, including collecting condensed water from air-conditioning and ventilations systems to use for irrigation and installing LED lighting and water-saving low-flow fixtures and faucets. The single-storey, 7,000-square-metre property meets LEED Gold criteria and its solar-panelled parking bay shades, which incorporate photovoltaic cells, are expected to deliver energy savings of 7.5 per cent.

My City Centre Al Dhait complements Majid Al Futtaim’s additional investments in the Northern Emirates, which include the expansion of both City Centre Ajman and City Centre Sharjah in 2018.