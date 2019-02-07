Makkah Millennium Hotel Wins 2019 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards

Makkah Millenium Hotel And Towers By The Idea Agency.

Makkah Millennium Hotel, the luxury hotel serving the pilgrims coming to Makkah and located directly over the Holy Haram Piazza, has been recognized among the Top 25 Hotels in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) by the 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Makkah Millennium Hotel was also merited among the highest in the categories of Service, Family and Luxury in KSA based on thousands of positive reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travelers worldwide.

Mr. Saad Khayat, General Manager, Makkah Millennium Hotel and Towers expressed his gratitude for the hotel’s latest recognition, saying: ´It is an honor for the entire team of Makkah Millennium Hotel to be recognized in four categories by TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards. We are truly delighted to be distinguished as one of the most popular hotel destinations by travelers and pilgrims visiting the Kingdom.”

“The award would not be possible without the feedback from our guests who took their time to share their experiences. In fact, they are our partners in realizing quality and consistent service, so to show our sincere appreciation, we are offering guests a discount up to 30% on our published rate for the rooms and 20% discount on all outlets. We would also like to invite them to stay with their family and let the kids experience the amazing Kids Club while they focus on their rituals”, added Khayat

Makkah Millennium Hotel is the closest hotel to holy Haram situated in prime central location, directly over the Haram Piazza the most sacred Masjid in the world. Getting to the hotel is easy with king Abdul Aziz International Airport just one hour away by car. The luxury hotel boasts a spectacular entrance to this grand complex which confers an opulent style to the hotel, along with seven panoramic elevators and five elegant restaurants. Main Makkah attractions are at the doorstep including the Kaaba, with other important Islamic holy sites less than five miles away.

Guests and families also get to enjoy many unique features in genuine Arabian hospitality at Makkah Millennium Hotel and Towers including spacious 1437 rooms and suites, multi-cuisine options, site recreational activities, entertainment and business facilities.

“We promise our guests with luxurious high-quality services and take care of the finest details, making them feel like home while they perform their rituals in a hassle free spiritual journey”, concluded Khayat

For more information please call +966 12 534 0000 or visit www.millenniumhotels.com.