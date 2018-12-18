Markazia Toyota Sponsors Participation of Shukri El Husseini and Majed Dirsiyeh in ‘Absa Cape Epic’ in South Africa

Nashama MBT Representing Toyota.

Follow > Disable alert for Toyota Follow >

Stemming from its commitment to supporting talented Jordanian athletes, and emphasizing its slogan ‘Start Your Impossible’, Markazia Toyota sponsored Team Nashama members, Shukri El Husseini and Majed Dirsiyeh, who are set to take part in the ‘Absa Cape Epic’ mountain bike stage race. The annual sporting event will be held between 17 and 24 March, 2019, in Western Cape, South Africa.

For one year, Markazia Toyota will serve as the Official Sponsor of Team Nashama, the first Jordanian team to participate in this mega global event. Over the course of eight days, El Husseini and Dirsiyeh will join leading international mountain bikers on an exciting yet demanding race extending over 700-kilometers.

“We have long believed that transportation transcends vehicles to encompass the overcoming of challenges and the transformation of dreams into reality. For this reason, we were both keen and delighted to support the first Jordanian team taking part in this thrilling world race, which also presented us with the opportunity to truly apply our slogan ‘Start Your Impossible’. We are proud of our ambitious athletes, and are dedicated to offering them the encouragement they need to succeed so they may raise the Jordanian flag within different regional and international arenas,” commented Nadim Haddad, General Manager of Markazia.