Masdar City Promises Fun, Food and Entertainment at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2018

The Festival at Masdar City will take place on January 19-20 guaranteeing a memorable final two days at this year’s Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Dedicating to raising community awareness of sustainability, The Festival will be bringing in the crowds with food trucks, live entertainment, and educational games and activities. There will be different experience zones in all, including a souk selling local and organic produce as well as an innovation hub filled with high-tech gadgets.

The Festival will also honour the legacy of the UAE’s founding father at the Sheikh Zayed Corner and celebrate 2018 as the Year of Zayed.

There will be a carnival atmosphere to be had throughout the Masdar City podium, while more food, games and activities will be on offer down at the newly renovated Masdar Park, including fitness workouts and a virtual reality experience.

Dr Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director, Brand and Strategic Initiatives, Masdar, said: “We look forward to engaging with the community and families during The Festival at Masdar City, a two-day event with sustainability activities. The Festival will mark the end of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, this year including activities at the newly expanded Masdar Park, and we’re celebrating the Year of Zayed with a focus on the UAE founding father’s commitment to sustainability as inspiration for future generations.”

Entrance is free to The Festival at Masdar City, open on Friday from 10:00-22:00 and on Saturday from 10:00-20:00.

Who should come?

Clean tech fans can check out the latest hi-tech gadgets at the innovation corner

Families can take their pick from games, sustainability workshops, live music and much more!

If you’re a foodie, don’t miss the food trucks or any one of the great restaurants at Masdar City. There’s a wide choice of delicious local and international cuisine to be had



What’s new this year?

The Sheikh Zayed Corner will honour Sheikh Zayed’s legacy while educating visitors about his passion for the environment and sustainability. A special exhibit will turn Instagram photos tagged with #MasdarYearOfZayed2018 into a giant, crowd-sourced piece of art!

Masdar Park is now double in size with more F&B outlets, an extended fitness trail (Al Mamsha), a football field and basketball court. Don’t miss the VR experience down at the Park for The Festival!

Other Festival attractions include: