Mastercard Unites Female Executives to Lead the Way in the Drive for Equality

As part of its ongoing drive to promote female empowerment and equal opportunities for all, Mastercard, a leading technology company in the global payments industry, welcomed senior female executives to Dubai for its ‘Together We Lead’ event. The initiative was organized by the Women Leadership Network, a global Mastercard community that unlocks enhanced career opportunities for women, encourages entrepreneurship, inspires success and empowers female leaders.

More than 50 senior female executives gathered at Mastercard’s regional headquarters, where they explored the impact of artificial intelligence on equality, female empowerment in the technology industry, and ways in which women can leverage their collective strength to realize their ambitions and build the foundations for an equal world. Attendees discussed plans to drive the inclusion agenda and tangible ways to enable greater opportunity and empowerment for women across the region.

Mastercard’s first female Vice Chairman, Ann Cairns, shared her insights during the event. Commenting on the initiative, Cairns said, “There is growing recognition of the value of a diverse and inclusive workforce. As increasing numbers of women take on senior leadership positions, driving organizational change and understanding the way we adapt and accommodate the workforce of the future will help us build a positive legacy for the next generation of leaders. Events such as Together We Lead play a key role in driving Mastercard’s efforts to create a global culture of equality in the technology sector and beyond as we aim to inspire the female leaders of tomorrow. As a company at the forefront of women’s empowerment, we believe that we can unlock doors to a priceless tomorrow for all when we come together with a shared vision.”

According to a report from the McKinsey Global Institute, global GDP could be boosted by as much as $12 trillion by 2025 by advancing women’s equality. Female empowerment remains a key pillar of Mastercard’s global strategy, with women accounting for 50% of its new hires in the Middle East and Africa region in 2017.