Mazen Pharaon to Lead Deloitte Digital Center in Riyadh

Mazen Pharaon, Leader of the Deloitte Digital Center in Riyadh

Follow > Disable alert for Mazen Pharaon Disable alert for Deloitte Follow >

Deloitte has appointed Mazen Pharaon as the Leader of the Deloitte Digital Center (DDC) in Riyadh. Mazen will lead the DDC’s full-range of Digital services for clients in the region, which also include the development of the DDC’s digitally focused talent initiative.

Mazen, a Saudi Arabian technology expert, has over 20 years’ experience accumulating and evolving from previous assignments as Chief Technology Officer and other strategic IT management roles in major banks and other financial institutions across the Middle East and in Saudi Arabia. He will lead the Deloitte Digital Center in driving strategic services that create effective courses of action, and experiences to leverage disruptive innovations and digital technologies for customers and organizations transforming their businesses, creating new services or innovating new business models, thus helping them grow and flourish in the new digital era.

The Deloitte Digital Center is major initiative that is set in motion following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier this year between Deloitte and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT). It is strategically aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 as it will enable hundreds of job opportunities for Saudi men and women and will contribute to the development of digital skills in the region.

“An exciting future lies ahead as we open the next chapter in shaping digital transformation and applying cutting edge technologies in Saudi Arabia. I am honored to join Deloitte in such a strategic initiative for Saudi Arabia and the entire Middle East region. With a diverse digital workforce coupled with the depth of expertise across multiple industries, we are energized to launch a set of compelling new offerings from the Deloitte Digital Center,” added Mazen Pharaon.

“I am pleased to welcome Mazen to lead the Deloitte Digital Center in Riyadh and I have full confidence that his leadership, along with Deloitte’s experience globally and regionally in digital transformation and change, will create the most capable center for the delivery of innovative digital solutions, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030,” said Tim Parr, CEO, Consulting, Deloitte Middle East.

“The DDC will provide employment and training opportunities for hundreds of Saudi nationals, as well as attract the best digital talent from abroad. With the experience Mazen brings with him, he will lead the Deloitte Digital Center’s operations to deliver on its promise to our clients and the market,” added Rushdi Duqah, Deloitte Digital Leader, Middle East.