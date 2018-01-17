Mediclinic Hospital in Dubai Conducts First Robotic-Assisted Knee Surgery in Middle East

Mediclinc City Hospital will continue to align with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence by investing in other future AI tools that will be implemented throughout the hospital.

Today, MediclincCity Hospital announced that it successfully carried out the first two robotic-assisted orthopaedic surgeries in the Middle East. The NAVIO Surgical System offers accurate and partial knee replacements and the AI solution was used to conduct the successful knee surgeries in Dubai.

The recent Mediclinic City Hospital surgeries consisted of partial and total knee replacement surgeries. Both patients are expected to make a full and active recovery following the procedures.

The surgeries were conducted by Dr. Ali Al Belooshi and Dr. Saeed AlThani, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeons at Mediclinic City Hospital, Dr. Al Belooshi commented: “Using a robotics-assisted handpiece such as the NAVIO Surgical System enables a surgeon to plan the surgery accurately intraoperatively, position the implants, and reduce the risk of errors during the procedure, while decreasing the length of time it takes for a patient to recover. He also added, “The future of health and science is going to revolutionize the way surgeons like myself work, as technology like this will help us lead in research and education when it comes to the science of knee replacement surgery. Also we can provide this cutting edge technology to our patients so they do not need to travel abroad seeking such services”.

Dr. AlThani said: “The artificial intelligence in knee replacement will add precision and accuracy in performing patient specific procedures, which will in turn improve the patient’s satisfaction with his knee surgery.”

The NAVIO Surgical System, created by Smith & Nephew works in conjunction with the surgeon’s hands to achieve the precise positioning of the knee implant based on each patient’s unique anatomy.

This added level of accuracy can help improve the function, feel and potential longevity of the partial knee implant. It provides robotic assistance through an advanced computer programme that relays precise information about the patient’s knee to a robotics-assisted hand piece used by the surgeon during the procedure. By collecting patient-specific information, boundaries are established for the hand piece so the surgeon can remove the damaged surfaces of the knee, balance the joint, and position the implant with greater precision.

The patient of the first surgery, Ahmed Al Rais, a 47-year-old male who had been suffering from knee osteoarthritis for two years, said after his partial knee replacement, “I was very impressed with the quality of care received by the Mediclinic City Hospital team and the leading surgeon. I am very happy that I was able to receive such high-quality care in my own city.” The patient was able to move just a few hours after the surgery and is expected to make a full and active recovery following the procedure.

