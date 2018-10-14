Mental Wellbeing Advice Shared at Qatar National Library to Mark World Mental Health Day

Parents learned how to better manage the impact of the digital world on children.

Participants learned techniques to help control drivers of stress, anxiety and insomnia at a series of events marking World Mental Health Day at Qatar National Library. Advice on improving workplace experience, the impact of drugs on mental wellbeing, and on how to tackle daily life stress was shared by mental health specialists. Parents learned how to better manage the impact of the digital world on children.

The interactive events were organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Interior, Primary Healthcare Corporation, and Vodafone Qatar to celebrate World Mental Health Day.