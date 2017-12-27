Mercedes-Benz Oman Commercial Vehicles Hosts Business Networking Event in Sohar

During the event

As part of its commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, Mercedes-Benz Oman held a business networking event for its Commercial Vehicle customers in Sohar. More than 80 customers attended the event hosted by Mercedes-Benz Oman Commercial Vehicles’ General Manager Rory Allen, Michael Heeke, Head of Service and Matthew Halliday, Head of Parts. The event provided a platform for the organization to share its customer-dedicated initiatives integrated between all Sales and Aftersales departments.

“There have been some dramatic changes to the market in almost all segments in recent times. This means that just like all our customers and their businesses, we at ZTC must adapt our approach to be able to support our customers proactively. We are committed to ensuring our customer’s satisfaction of their Commercial Vehicles throughout the entire lifetime of ownership, however challenging the conditions this may be. We understand that the vehicles we supply are critical to supporting our customers’ daily operations and remain focused on keeping their fleets operational,” said Rory Allen, General Manager, Mercedes-Benz Oman Commercial Vehicles. “This dedicated customer event gave us the opportunity to introduce our Mercedes-Benz Certified experts, share our insights to assist with optimal value maintenance of existing truck fleets and guide our customers purchase of new vehicles. We were also able to offer our customers in Sohar the reassurance that we are there to support them throughout the lifetime of vehicle ownership.”

The event hosted in the Mercedes-Benz Sohar showroom, included networking and a business lunch with presentations from Rory Allen, Matthew Halliday and Michael Heeke. Highlighting the Mercedes-Benz Oman Commercial Vehicle strategy and award-winning line-up of trucks, the presentations focused on its integrated 360 degree approach to customer service and aftersales care, details on the Service Week and Field Force events and the advantages of using Mercedes-Business Genuine Parts.

Committed to providing customers with the very best experience, Mercedes-Benz Oman Commercial Vehicles offers an unrivalled range of tailor-made and reliable transport solutions, local service and parts supply utilizing its strategically located branches across Oman, as well as its team of expert technical and driver support.