Mercedes-Benz Oman Kicks off Actros Health Check in Muscat

Mercedes-Benz Oman Commercial Vehicles is kicking off the year with its first health check for Actros trucks at its Service Centre in Muscat. Available from the 10th-14th February 2019, customers can bring in their Actros trucks for a comprehensive check at OMR 98 for a 6-cylinder engine and OMR 105 for 8-cylinder engines. Providing customers with everything they need to get back on the road, the package includes engine oil (mineral oil) and filter change, a replacement of diesel filter, an adjustment of fluid levels and an assessment of the vehicle for oil leaks on major components. The Mercedes-Benz team of experienced technicians will also carry out a diagnostic check on the vehicle electrical system, an engine compression test with diagnostic tool to give an indication on its condition, a multi-point inspection and retightening of lug nuts on two/three axles. Additionally, customers will have their trucks washed and greased before leaving the Service Centre. Mercedes-Benz Oman will also offer driver training upon request.

“The Actros was designed for the long haul and our customers rely on their trucks to be able to go the distance and get the job done. At Mercedes-Benz Oman, we understand what our customers need from their trucks which is why we are continuing to introduce extensive and value-added service initiatives such as this,” said Gary Brown, Mercedes-Benz Oman Commercial Vehicles General Manager. “The Health Check is part of our promise to ensure vehicles are performing at their peak, reducing downtime, and helping our customers get back on the road when they need to.”

Inspected by highly trained technicians, the Health Check for Mercedes-Benz Actors offers a full and extensive inspection which includes an assessment of the engine oil (mineral oil) and filter change, replacement of the diesel filter as well as a vehicle check for oil leaks on major components and a check and adjustment of fluid levels. Ensuring each truck is performing as it should, the package also includes a diagnostic check-up of the vehicle’s electrical system and engine compression test with a diagnostic tool providing an indication on the engine’s condition. Technicians will also perform a multi-point inspection, retightening of lug nuts on two/three axles as well as vehicle washing and greasing. Driver training is also available upon request.

With a rigorous prioritisation of providing all customers with the very best customer experience, Mercedes-Benz Oman Commercial Vehicles offers an unrivalled range of tailor-made and reliable transport solutions, local service and parts supply throughout the wide Mercedes-Benz network, as well as expert technical and driver support.

To book a Health Check for your Mercedes-Benz truck in Muscat call 24659414 or e-mail eraldo.dcunha@mercedes-benz.co.om.