Microsoft to Demonstrate Intelligent Cloud, Modern Workplace and AI Technologies of the Future, at Gitex 2018

Throughout GITEX, Microsoft will also be making a series of special announcements on exciting new customer projects, partnerships and collaborations.

Follow > Disable alert for The Microsoft Disable alert for Microsoft Corporation Follow >

Microsoft will head to the 38th GITEX Technology Week this month, to exhibit under the theme of “tomorrow is here today” and introduce an array of ground-breaking technologies and innovations for organizations to achieve more in the region.

The Microsoft Exhibit at GITEX 2018 running from 14 -18 October, will showcase solutions for all industries and span across themes such as Cloud, Modern Workplace, Security, Artificial Intelligence and how these technologies are enabling companies to better engage customers, empower employees, optimize operations and transform business models.

Visitors to the company’s stand will get hands-on demonstrations around the Microsoft Datacenters at the heart of the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge, and experience the potential of new technologies that will drive the workplace of the future.

Delegates will learn how to keep their organization secure in today’s thread landscape, and explore new tools of the modern workplace through exclusive interactive experience zones. Microsoft will also showcase a wide variety of demonstrations of how AI and IoT can augment daily lives and speed up tasks and streamline entire operations.

At the GITEX Technology week opening, Ali Dalloul, General Manager of Strategy and Commercialization for AI, Perception & MR Cloud at Microsoft Corporation in Redmond, Washington, will deliver a keynote to highlight how AI can be leveraged to drive digital transformation and empower organizations to create, innovate and accelerate their business. Also, Ramy Fares, Retail & Travel Industry Lead for Microsoft Middle East & Africa, will participate in the Retail Conference to discuss the future of the industry, powered by new technologies.

Microsoft will also host a zone of over 28 regional partners and ISVs at its GITEX Stand. Each of them will showcase solutions and services for all industries, built on top of Microsoft’s intelligent cloud platform, including AI, IoT and machine learning solutions.

Throughout GITEX, Microsoft will also be making a series of special announcements on exciting new customer projects, partnerships and collaborations aimed at highlighting the business benefits of digital transformation.

Microsoft is exhibiting at Stand C7-01, Hall 7