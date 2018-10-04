Microsoft Expands Its Global Customer Service and Support Hub in Jordan

During the event

Building on the past year’s momentum, Microsoft Jordan recently celebrated the expansion of its global Customer Service and Support (CSS) Hub in an inauguration event that took place on Wednesday 3 October, 2018, at the King Hussein Business Park (KHBP). The event was attended by Minister of ICT, H.E. Mothanna Gharaibeh, Minister of Investment, H.E. Muhannad Shehadaeh, Minister of Labour, H.E. Samir Murad, Paul Malik the Charge’ d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Amman, Microsoft Worldwide Customer Services and Support Vendor Lead, Zaid Abunuwar, Director Support Engineering – Microsoft Europe Middle East and Africa, Steve Borthwick, and Microsoft Jordan Country Manager, Hussein Malhas.

One of four major offices in the EMEA region, the CSS Hub was first launched in January 2017 at Microsoft Jordan’s Amman headquarters at the KHBP to provide in-depth support services for Microsoft’s most technically complex issues, serving corporate customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Hub is manned by a talented, multilingual and diverse cadre of local technicians, engineers and professionals, both men and women, from scientific, ICT and engineering backgrounds, 10-percent of whom are fresh university graduates.

“We at Microsoft Jordan are exceptionally proud to be expanding the CSS Hub, which serves as a testament to the success we have achieved this past year since its establishment,” said Microsoft Jordan Country Manager, Hussein Malhas. “Jordan is a country fertile with highly-educated and innovative young people eager to prove themselves, and now, more than ever, is the time to invest in our human capital and advance the Kingdom’s ICT sector. By the end of 2018, we aim to have around 200 employees at Microsoft Jordan collectively, as an investment in Jordan’s talent is an investment in our future as a whole.”

In turn, Ahmad Almadadha, Microsoft’s EMEA Support Engineering Manager for Enterprise Cloud, said, “The team is composed of engineers with profound technical knowledge in cutting-edge technologies such as Cloud Services, and this adds value to the competitiveness of the ICT Sector in Jordan on a regional level. The team also plays an important role in knowledge sharing in the wider Jordanian IT market, and as part of our commitment to utilizing home-grown Jordanian talent, 10 percent of the team comprises fresh university graduates, who are hired through a special program that develops and hones their skills, ensuring that they are up to par with our international standards.”