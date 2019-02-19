Middle East Payment Services Equips Safwa Islamic Bank With Murabaha System

During the event

Middle East Payment Services (MEPS) - a leading, innovative payment services provider in the Middle East - has provided Safwa Islamic Bank with a comprehensive Murabaha system. The system, which is offered for the first time in Jordan, allows Safwa Islamic Bank clients to pay in installments for purchases made using their credit cards via point-of-sale (POS) devices worldwide, with multiple Murabaha options and competitive Murabaha rates.

“Recognizing the prevalent shift towards electronic card payments across the Kingdom, we strive to continuously develop our services and remain abreast of the latest advancements within this domain, in order to deliver to our clients progressive solutions that not only meet, but also exceed their expectations. By providing Safwa Islamic Bank with this exceptional system, we are actively contributing to enhancing existing service levels and catering to the various requirements of clients, while cementing our leading position within today’s dynamic local and regional payment industry,” commented MEPS CEO Walid Al Nasser.

In turn, Safwa Islamic Bank CEO, Samer Tamimi, stated, “The Murabaha system is a great addition to the cutting-edge islamic banking solutions we extend in accordance with Sharia compliances, especially considering the rapidly increasing demand for digital banking. By presenting such offerings, we not only are pioneering the introduction of innovative products and services within the field, but we are also emphasizing our commitment to achieving client satisfaction across the board.”