Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai Supports Can Collection Drive Organised by Emirates Environmental Group

The Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai recently participated in the Can Collection Drive organised by the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG). The campaign was aimed at spreading awareness about the need for waste management and recycling in order to protect the environment.

Mr. Simon Moore, General Manager of Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, said, “As part of our CSR policy we are glad to support initiatives such as the Can Collection Drive. At hotels we generate large volumes of solid waste and projects such as these help us to protect the environment, preserve natural resources and reduce costs. We are proud of the enterprise and care for the environment shown by our team in this respect as every can counts in reducing our carbon footprint. The work of EEG is truly inspirational and is aimed at creating a sustainable society.”

Since its inception, the campaign has gained tremendous support from all sectors of the society. As a result of this, the Emirates Environmental Group has successfully collected a total of 313,352 kg of aluminium cans in just over two decades. This year’s drive saw the participation of160 entities including hotels, families, academic institutions and corporations.