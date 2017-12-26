Millennium Al Aqeeq and Millennium Taiba Hotels Welcome New Cluster General Manager

Jamal Abdulla the new Cluster General Manager of the two luxurious properties in Madinah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Millennium Al Aqeeq and Millennium Taiba Hotels, part of Millennium Hotels & Resorts have announced the appointment of Jamal Abdulla as the new Cluster General Manager of the two luxurious properties in Madinah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The hospitality veteran, with over 20 years of experience in KSA will be responsible for guiding the overall direction and strategic priorities of the hotels, ensuring hotel revenue targets are met whilst delivering an excellent guest and member experience.

Commenting on Abdulla’s appointment, Kevork Deldelian, Chief Operating Officer, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels – Middle East & Africa said, “Mr Jamal is an experienced hospitality professional with an extensive knowledge of the KSA market. Whilst Saudi Arabia is continuing to position itself as a business and in select locations a leisure destination, religious tourism is fueling the country’s growth in the hospitality sector. Given the importance of KSA as one of our strategic growth markets, we are confident that Jamal will harness his broad market knowledge to strengthen the overall performance of our properties and to achieve greater affinity with the Millennium Hotels & Resorts brand.”

Prior to joining Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Abdulla was the Managing Director for the ‘5 Stars Hotel Division’ with Mohamed Al Ali Al Swailem Investment Co., where he was responsible for the openings, renovation and operations of their hotels. He has previously worked with international hotel groups such as Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Accor Hotels and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts.

A Jordanian national, Abdulla is passionate about reading, documentaries and debates and learning about other nationalities and cultures.

“We are honored to welcome Mr Jamal to manage the two hotels. We believe his experience of the hospitality industry will be invaluable in developing the brand portfolio further. We look forward to having him lead Millennium Al Aqeeq and Millennium Taiba in Madinah to achieve another milestone,” said Mohammed Sobh, Owner Representative - ‎Taiba Holding Company.

The 505-room Millennium Al Aqeeq is set on the second line of the holy Haram, a few minutes’ walk from the Prophet’s Mosque. The 5-star hotel in Madinah features a host of amenities such as a mini-market, restaurants and shops. Near the hotel are four historic mosques, the lively Old Bazaar and the city’s commercial, financial, and shopping hub.

Millennium Taiba is uniquely positioned on the first line of the holy Haram, with 208 rooms that offers stunning views of the city. The nearest Madinah hotel to Al Rawdah Al Sharefah, it is conveniently located close to four historic mosques, and just 250m from the Prophet's Mosque. The hotel offers a diverse range of dining options and the latest amenities for a perfect stay.