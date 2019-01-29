Millennium Atria Business Bay to Open on February 14

UAE media had a sneak peek of the 347-room hotel apartments.

The Millennium Atria Business Bay will open its door on 14 February 2019.

General Manager Christian Palacin made the announcement during a media tour last week when several members of the UAE media had a sneak peek of the 347-room hotel apartments and were given a preview of the rooms, dining outlets and facilities including the infinity pool and gym located on the 25th Floor.

Millennium Atria Business Bay will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms, and duplex apartments that are designed by the internationally-acclaimed interior design company YOO Studio. The 30-storey property is the first hospitality venture of Deyaar Development PJSC, a leading property development and real estate services company in the UAE.

“We plan to open on 14th February. We look forward to the opening of this property which is a nice addition to the Millennium brands in the UAE. The Millennium Atria Business Bay is an interesting product, the location is excellent, the size of the apartment is very good and the design is unique, the furnishing is top class, and we have been rated by the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing as a deluxe hotel apartment classification,” noted Palacin.

The opening will come in phases with the first six floors to open on 14th February and the rest in the next 3 months. Each apartment is fully furnished and with views of the iconic Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Stables or the Dubai Water Canal.