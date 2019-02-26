Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA Donates Proceeds From 'Taddamon' Initiative to Al Jalila Foundation

Mr Sulaiman Baharoun of Al Jalila foundation accepted the donation from Kevork Deldelian of Millennium Hotels Resorts

Millennium Hotels and Resorts Middle East and Africa today presented a cheque donation of AED 50,633 to Al Jalila Foundation to help fund its medical research.

Mr. Sulaiman Baharoun, Director of Partnerships and Sustainability, Al Jalila Foundation accepted the donation from Kevork Deldelian, chief operating officer of Millennium Hotels and Resorts, Middle East and Africa in a ceremony attended by representatives from Millennium Hotels and Resorts properties across the UAE.

The donation was generated from the Taddamon programme launched by the Group in February 2018 to encourage guests staying at participating Millennium hotels the option to donate AED 5 to the non-profit organization.

“We are delighted to make our first donation from the Taddamon programme to Al Jalila Foundation. We applaud and commend our participating hotels and their guests who generously contributed to this wonderful cause. This gift will help fund research conducted by the organization to address health challenges in the region in order to save lives,” Deldelian said.

The participating properties are Grand Millennium Dubai, M Hotel Downtown by Millennium, Millennium Plaza Dubai, Millennium Airport Dubai, Copthorne Hotel Dubai, Bab Al Qasr Hotel, Grand Millennium Al Wahda, Kingsgate Hotel Abu Dhabi, and Copthorne Hotel Sharjah.

The Taddamon programme, which means ‘solidarity’ or ‘unity’ in English, is part of the Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility. The participating hotels will continue the fundraising programme and hope to double the amount this year.