The Ministry of Finance to Discuss the Development of SMEs With IMF’s Lagarde at 2019 Dubai World Government Summit

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) will participate in the 7th World Government Summit, an event that will include round table discussions with the director of the International Monetary Fund Director Christine Lagarde about the development of SMEs in the UAE and the future of Blockchain and digital assets.

To benefit from the expertise of other governments around the world in its efforts to meet the aspirations of the UAE government and build a sustainable knowledge-based economy, MoF will hold two closed sessions and a number of open meetings on global financial trends at the summit from 10 to 12 February.

H.E. Younis Haji Al-Khoori, Undersecretary, said: “The Summit is the starting point for the development of ideas, visions and initiatives that enhance human life and enhance the role and work of governments in promoting the quality of their societies. The UAE has made a quantum leap in embracing this important event by analysing and anticipating the future and building for it, not only for today and tomorrow's generations but also for future generations. We seek to ensure the future sustainability of financial and economic resources and meet the aspirations and needs of future generations by identifying and taking on challenges. "

During the first day of the event, MoF will hold high-level closed-door discussions on the development of SMEs and Blockchain and digital assets as well as on good governance. On the second day, MoF will hold an open session with the IMF on the role development funds can play by investing in the digital economy, and an open session on the coordination of fiscal policies with the World Bank.

H.E. Younis Haji Al-Khoori, Undersecretary of MoF, stressed the importance of participating in the World Government Summit, which brings together more than 4,000 participants, including world leaders, policy makers and experts from more than 150 countries, to identify future trends and showcase best practices and technologies that encourage creativity and innovation.

H.E. Al-Khoori added that MoF is keen to organise a series of events associated with the World Government Summit to help it become the most important international forum discussing the prospects and challenges of governments worldwide.

The 2018 World Government Summit gathered more than 4,000 people from 140 countries and organised more than 120 key and interactive sessions with 130 speakers ranging from politicians, decision-makers and representatives of 16 international organisations, entrepreneurs, experts, specialists, researchers and academics.