MoF Holds Workshops on Services Related to Issuing Certificates

During the workshop

Follow > Disable alert for the ministry of finance (mof) Disable alert for Ministry of Finance Follow >

During its participation in GITEX technology week, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) held workshops to discuss tax domicile services and business activities, supplier services, and the benefits and advantages that the Ministry offers SMEs. These workshops were held with the aim of introducing the ministry’s e-services and enhancing channels of communications with customers.

HE Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of MoF affirmed the Ministry’s commitment to attain the highest level of happiness on the services provided, and ensure that all segments of society have access to these services wherever they are, allowing them to input their suggestions and inquiries on a real-time basis while receiving direct responses. This falls under the Ministry’s efforts to be proactive in implementing best practices, improving the quality and enhancing the efficiency of the services it offers, in order to increase customer confidence and satisfaction.

HE Al Khoori said: “The Ministry of Finance continues its efforts to develop its services and technologies to enhance the business sector’s performance, especially the SME sector. The ministry exempts SMEs from paying registration fees for the first two years from its date of establishment, and allocates 10% of federal entities’ purchases to support this vital sector and improve its performance.”

The first workshop discussed certificate services that are issued to business activities through the ministry’s website or app. MoF issues two types of tax certificates for government entities, private sector companies and individuals, namely: business activities certificate, which exempts companies or individuals from business activities tax in different countries, and the tax domicile certificate, which is issued to take advantage of agreements of double taxation avoidance on income signed by the UAE with other countries. During the workshop, participants were taken through the process of applying for these certificates, starting with the filling out the application, paying their fees and submitting the required certificates.

The second workshop included a presentation on the registration of suppliers from companies and the private sector who wish to provide their services to the government. This service enables them to submit quotations for tenders, bids and supply contracts issued by ministries and federal entities through the ministry’s website or smart application. The workshop explained the requirements needed to register in the Federal Suppliers Register, along with the required documents and the service fees, in addition to the features the system provides to its suppliers.

During the workshop, plans to develop supplier services, including the automated response and full automation of the service, were revealed. The Federal Supplier Register recorded 1,508 new suppliers in 2017 compared to 638 new suppliers in 2016 and the number of renewals increased to 949 in 2017 compared to 638 in 2016.