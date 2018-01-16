Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation Marks UAE Innovation Month With 1st ‘Arab Innovation Forum’

During the event

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) announced plans to organise the first-ever Arab Innovation Forum on February 26-28, 2018, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Foundation revealed its plans at a press conference held today (Tuesday, January 16, 2018) at The St. Regis Dubai hotel in Al Habtoor City and attended by MBRF’s CEO His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, in addition to Saif Al Mansoori, Corporate Affairs Advisor; Dr Khaled Al Wazni, Strategy and Knowledge Advisor; and Mohannad Shaheen, Project manager, along with representatives from media outlets across the UAE.

The upcoming Forum offers a platform for institutions, experts and entrepreneurs to come together, showcase their innovations, discuss topics of interest and forge professional strategic ties to strengthen the economy. The event covers innovation in major sectors such as smart government, communication technologies, healthcare, renewable energy, transportation, and financial services.

Speaking at the conference, H.E. bin Huwaireb explained that the Foundation is launching the Arab Innovation Forum as part of its mission to build knowledge-centred societies, embrace projects and initiatives that support ideas and innovation, and provide opportunities for young generations to learn and to create sustainable solutions for their communities.

Innovation is a key element in the development of both individuals and communities, H.E. added, especially with the rapid social, intellectual and economic changes taking place in the world every day. This makes it necessary for societies to promote innovation in their development plans if they want to maintain their competitiveness, he stressed, adding that the Arab Innovation Forum is in line with the aspirations of the UAE Government to place innovation at the core of all strategies and development plans.

The Forum will be divided into several sessions, starting with the opening ceremony, where entrepreneurs, creative thinkers and international experts from all around the world will discuss innovation within the various sectors covered in the Forum. The second part of the event will be the 10,000-square-metre exhibition, where more than 200 international, Arab and local start-ups are set to showcase their innovations to visitors. The Forum will also include a series of workshops on innovation, as well as topics of interest for emerging companies such as attracting investment, growth and global expansion.

The event will also include the Arab Innovation Forum Award ceremony to recognise and reward original innovations from all six sectors covered by the event, as well as two additional awards for start-ups and entrepreneurs.

The UAE launched the National Innovation Strategy, as well as the UAE Innovation Month initiative, whereby the month of February every year is dedicated to celebrating innovation and innovators across the UAE and the region. With its policies and initiatives, the UAE has established itself as the highest-ranking Arab nation on the Global Innovation Index, and a prime destination for innovation and innovators everywhere.