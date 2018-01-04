Montblanc Introduces New Functionalities and Colors to Meisterstück Collection

Crafted from the finest Italian full-grain cowhide, the collection offers an assortment of large and small leather pieces that balance elegant aesthetics with the functionality of smart storage solutions.

With its pairing of exceptionally soft leather and timeless designs, the Meisterstück Soft Grain Collection is characterized by its functional and elegant style. Crafted from the finest Italian full-grain cowhide, the collection offers an assortment of large and small leather pieces that balance elegant aesthetics with the functionality of smart storage solutions. The latest additions bring new shapes and functions to the collection, enriching the overall offering with pieces that meet the needs of those who are always on the move. Two new colours join the minimalist and modern collection: deep blue and bright red. The deep blue tone enhances the form of the slim document case, the envelope and the large backpack as well smaller accessories including wallets and cardholders in different styles. The red brings a touch of sophistication to the smaller and feminine styles including the slim document case, the small backpack, long wallets, coin case and the brand new business card holder double envelope.

Five new large leather piece designs have joined the assortment including a brand new Portfolio. With its soft construction and front pocket with a zip, it makes a perfect companion for business meetings providing smart interior organization for documents, a small laptop and other personal devices. An essential for overnight business trips, the new Garment Bag allows easy and hands-free travel thanks to its versatile design based on the greatest functionality. This elegant bag features a main compartment with a hook for hangers and zip closure, a large zipped pocket that holds shirts, two small zipped pockets to store personal accessories in addition to a zipped tie pocket. The Meisterstück Soft Grain Collection backpack selection has expanded with the arrival of a smaller backpack. Ideal for both women and men, this new compact backpack features a main compartment secured with a metal zipper with kissing sliders so that it can be secured with a padlock, as well as additional pockets added to the front and the back of the backpack. Versatile and stylish, a Bumbag can be worn in two different ways: as a cross-body bag either on the front of the body or the back, or as a clutch by removing the nylon fabric strap and using the top handle to carry the bag. The strap is attached to the bag with two metal cufflinks engraved with the Montblanc name, while metal zippers ensure that personal belongings don’t fall out, whatever way the bag is worn. A small Wash Bag is perfectly shaped to fit in all bags making it an ideal daily companion for the man always on the go. With its waterproof lining, it is easy to clean and ensures that no damage can be done to the outside leather from the products and liquids carried inside.

Six new shapes enrich the small leather goods assortment. Among the new designs, a Cufflink Pouch accommodates a pair of cufflinks inside two separate compartments closed with a clasp. A Phone Accessory Case offers functional storage for essential mobile phone accessories including a power adapter, a charging cable and earphones, making it a technology essential for any traveller. With its unisex design, the Business Card Holder Double Envelope features two compartments for business cards. With its practical foldable construction, the Pen Pouch takes an elegant triangular shape when it contains a writing instrument, but when it is empty the sides can be folded and it becomes flat, taking up minimum space. A Rectangular Key Fob in stainless steel completes the collection, decorated with two black enamelled bands and the Montblanc name and emblem.

Minimalist and modern lifetime companions enhanced with functional and purposeful design details. Every new piece upholds the defining attributes of the Meisterstück Soft Grain Collection: timeless design, simple lines and the utmost functionality.