Hamad Medical Corporation: More Than 65,000 People Take Virtual Tour of New Medical City Hospitals

Since its launch earlier this month, more than 65,000 people have visited the newly launched website for the new Medical City hospitals to take a tour of the state-of-the-art facilities.

Videos showcasing the new facilities and their innovative approach to care have been viewed nearly 500,000 times across Hamad Medical Corporation’s (HMC) social media channels.

“This level of engagement demonstrates the community’s widespread interest and pride in these ground breaking hospitals,” said HMC’s Chief Communications Officer, Mr. Al Khater. “The new website’s functionalities include the popular 360-degree virtual tours of the facilities so people experience the state-of-the-art environment in which care will be offered.”

“The virtual tours have proven to be especially popular, as it gives people a unique and holistic view of some of our services including the operating theaters in the Ambulatory Care Center, private patient rooms in the Women’s Wellness and Research Center and the Qatar Rehabilitation Institute’s unique Sensory Simulation Room.”

Visitors to www.newhmchospitals.qa can also register to attend site tours of the new hospitals, which are scheduled to commence in January 2018. In addition, they can receive up-to-the minute updates on patient numbers and read the latest news about new services on offer.

“We have used our popular social media channels to showcase the facilities and services at the new Medical City hospitals to great effect,” Mr. Al Khater said. “People can really get a “behind the scenes” look at the workings of the new hospitals as well as find out more about the innovative services they offer.”

HMC’s new Medical City complex, which was opened last week by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, represents the biggest healthcare facility expansion in the region and is bringing new services and care options to the people of Qatar.

Once fully operational, the three new hospitals – Qatar Rehabilitation Institute, Women’s Wellness and Research Center, and the Ambulatory Care Center – will house 500 new hospital beds and 3,000 highly trained clinical and support staff.