Nakheel Breaks Ground on Dh713 Million Dragon Towers

Master developer Nakheel today broke ground on Dragon Towers, its AED713 million twin-building residential project at the rapidly-expanding Dragon City mixed-use community.

Master developer Nakheel today broke ground on Dragon Towers, its AED713 million twin-building residential project at the rapidly-expanding Dragon City mixed-use community.

The ground-breaking ceremony, led by Nakheel Chairman Ali Rashid Lootah, comes a month after the developer awarded a contract for AED552 million to UAE-based Ali Mousa & Sons Contracting to build the project – the first residential component at Dragon City and the only high-rise in the area. It is due for completion in 2021.

Dragon Towers, which went on sale last month with prices from AED449,000, is connected by a covered bridge to the world-famous Dragon Mart and its 5,000 shops, restaurants and attractions. The project comprises two 37-storey buildings each with 571 stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments. There are also two floors of retail space, four parking levels and a sixth-floor podium level Clubhouse with a 25-metre swimming pool, children’s pool, restaurant, gym and tennis court.

Located on the Al Awir Road, the apartments are easily accessible via a new interchange, with excellent connectivity to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and just a few minutes’ drive from Dubai International Airport. The upcoming Dubai Metro Green Line extension and new Metro stations nearby will provide convenient access to the rest of the city.

Dragon Towers is a key component of Nakheel’s ongoing retail, hospitality and residential expansion at Dragon City, which currently comprises sister malls Dragon Mart 1 and 2 and an ibis Styles hotel. A new showroom and car park complex and a Premier Inn hotel are in advanced stages of construction, with further expansions in the pipeline.