Nakheel Launches Luxury Homes With Private Pools at Jumeirah Park

Construction of the new Jumeirah Park homes is expected to begin in early 2019, with completion in Q1 2021.

A new collection of 147 luxury four-bedroom terraced homes at Jumeirah Park – each with their own garden complete with private swimming pool – is on sale from master developer Nakheel today (Wednesday).

The first of their kind at Jumeirah Park, the high-end homes boast spacious terraces including an extensive rooftop entertainment area, a maid’s room, four and a half bathrooms and a double garage. Prices start at AED3.4 million, with attractive payment plans.

Spanning 3,807 sq ft and above, the new houses are conveniently located just off Garn Al Sabka Street, a stone’s throw from Jumeirah Park retail Pavilion and a school, with Nakheel’s new Clubhouse, leisure and retail centre, for which an AED35 million construction contract was awarded last week, in walking distance.

With almost 21,000 residents, Jumeirah Park is one of Nakheel’s most established, sought-after communities, featuring over 3,000 luxury villas nestled among verdant parks and communal green spaces across a total 380 hectares.

The high-end community is also home to Nakheel’s first neighbourhood retail Pavilion, which opened in 2014, while Jumeirah Park’s new Clubhouse, sports and leisure complex, complete with Olympic-size swimming pool and spa, will break ground this month.

The Jumeirah Park homes are among a host of Nakheel residential, retail and hospitality projects on show at Cityscape Global.