National Bank of Oman Awards More Al Kanz Winners

National Bank of Oman (NBO) announced the September winners of its popular Al Kanz prize draw. Four lucky Al Kanz Savings account holders won OMR 100,000, ten monthly salary transfer customers won OMR 5,000, while three guests won OMR 300 in the instant prizes category. In addition, there were 295 winners this week, winning OMR 100 each, five of which were from the Al Rustaq branch. The draw took place at the Al Rustaq branch in the Al Batinah Governorate and was attended by the guest of honor H.E. Sheikh Hilal Bin Said Bin Hamdan Al Hajri, Governor of South Al Batinah.

With 15,684 customers to win throughout 2018, the scheme encourages customers to save for a chance to win big. To be eligible and be part of the draw, customers with an Al Kanz account must maintain a minimum average balance of OMR 100. A flagship NBO product, Al Kanz savings is designed to promote a culture of savings by enabling customers to plan for a financially secure future.

